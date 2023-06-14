Victim found unresponsive after shooting that caused wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that caused a wreck and left a victim unresponsive Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:29 a.m. on Barclay Avenue where the victim wrecked and was found unresponsive.

Police say the suspect is a tall man wearing a black hoodie and a face covering.

