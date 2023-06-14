Victim found unresponsive after shooting that caused wreck
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that caused a wreck and left a victim unresponsive Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 12:29 a.m. on Barclay Avenue where the victim wrecked and was found unresponsive.
Police say the suspect is a tall man wearing a black hoodie and a face covering.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.