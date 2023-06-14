Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Suspect arrested after barricade situation in Cordova home

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after barricading himself in a Cordova home.

The suspect was taken into custody after nearly three hours on Breezy Valley beginning at 8:45 p.m.

Officers said he was possibly armed in the home with another person.

During the negotiations, several neighboring homes were evacuated for safety.

The incident ended peacefully, and the other person in the residence was safe.

It is unclear if deputies found a weapon in his possession.

