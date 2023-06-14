Advertise with Us
Shelby County Clerk’s Office to provide update on operations

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners are expected to hear a report Wednesday on operations at Shelby County Clerk’s Offices.

Wednesday’s presentation will come from the special advisor for the county clerk’s offices, Janet Hooks, rather than Clerk Wanda Halbert.

The Riverdale location opened last week after a year-long delay.

Clerk Wanda Halbert said the soft opening last week was intended to work out any kinks the new office may see.

There are only four staff members that work out of the office but there’s enough space for 15.

Clerk Halbert says she’s working on increasing staff across the county, but says it’s not something she can do without the help of county commissioners.

She attributes low salaries as one of the main issues in hiring staff.

“We have got to raise the salaries in the Shelby County Clerk’s office. We’re not even given a living wage and that’s a challenge. We perform 135,137 different transactions. To have someone to come in and do that on a computer all day, every day at the local, state, and federal levels. The salaries are just not commensurable to what their peers in other counties are being paid,” said Halbert.

We can also expect to hear an update on the Poplar Plaza, Whitehaven, Millington, and Raleigh Clerk’s Office locations.

The leases on all of those buildings are either expired or near expiration.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

