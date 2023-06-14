Several suspects attempted to burglarize liquor store in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple suspects attempted to break into a liquor store in South Memphis on June 5.

Memphis Police responded to a burglar alarm at 1509 South Third Street at Kaufman’s Liquor at 3:23 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the front door of the liquor store damaged.

Video surveillance showed the seven suspects arrive in a silver Nissan sedan, a stolen gray Infiniti sedan, and a white Infiniti sedan, said police.

One of the suspects pulled a sledgehammer from a vehicle trunk, and they attempted to break through the front door but were unsuccessful.

Police say the stolen Infiniti was recovered.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.