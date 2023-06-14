Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Several suspects attempted to burglarize liquor store in South Memphis

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple suspects attempted to break into a liquor store in South Memphis on June 5.

Memphis Police responded to a burglar alarm at 1509 South Third Street at Kaufman’s Liquor at 3:23 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the front door of the liquor store damaged.

Video surveillance showed the seven suspects arrive in a silver Nissan sedan, a stolen gray Infiniti sedan, and a white Infiniti sedan, said police.

One of the suspects pulled a sledgehammer from a vehicle trunk, and they attempted to break through the front door but were unsuccessful.

Police say the stolen Infiniti was recovered.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheleah Harris
‘I just can’t be a part of it anymore’: MSCS Board member announces resignation in heated board meeting
File photo
Tennessee’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law: When is it okay to use deadly force?
Isis Pinkston
Credit Union employee accused of embezzling $17k from her grandfather
11-year-old held at gunpoint in Midtown robbery, family says
11-year-old held at gunpoint in Midtown robbery, family says
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
ESPN: Cause of death released for Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, Mississippi-native

Latest News

National Civil Rights Museum
National Civil Rights Museum celebrates Juneteenth with free admission
Several suspects attempted to burglarize liquor store in South Memphis
Several suspects attempted to burglarize liquor store in South Memphis
Volunteer Memphis Awards to celebrate those making a difference
Volunteer Memphis Awards to celebrate those making a difference
Kourtney Jones
Father arrested after 11-year-old son shoots himself, police say