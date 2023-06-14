Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Pregnant woman, her unborn child killed after being caught in crossfire, family says

Authorities in Mississippi say 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson was shot and killed last weekend.
Authorities in Mississippi say 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson was shot and killed last weekend.(Anderson family)
By WLBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a young woman was shot and killed over the weekend in Mississippi.

According to the Hinds County coroner, 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson died last Sunday after she was shot in the head and leg.

The girl’s family said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. after she was leaving Soop’s, a restaurant and bar.

The victim’s aunt, Katina Eggleston, said her niece was eight months pregnant. She said Anderson was leaving the restaurant in a hurry after a fight broke out.

According to Eggleston, Anderson was attempting to leave the restaurant in her vehicle but got caught in the crossfire between those who were arguing. The car she was driving then crashed at an overpass.

Eggleston said her niece’s friends called 911 and they tried reviving her at the scene.

Paramedics took Anderson to a nearby hospital and was placed on life support.

Police said an emergency C-section was performed, but unfortunately, Anderson and the unborn baby died.

Anderson had been preparing for the birth of a son, her family said.

Anyone with further information regarding the deadly shooting has been urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
ESPN: Cause of death released for Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, Mississippi-native
11-year-old held at gunpoint in Midtown robbery, family says
11-year-old held at gunpoint in Midtown robbery, family says
File photo
Tennessee’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law: When is it okay to use deadly force?
Isis Pinkston
Credit Union employee accused of embezzling $17k from her grandfather

Latest News

Local pastor uses LOVE in hopes of curbing youth crime
Memphis City Council considers potential tax hike to help reduce juvenile crime
Sheleah Harris announces resignation as from her position as vice chair at the June 13, 2023...
‘I just can’t be a part of it anymore’: MSCS Board member announces resignation in heated board meeting
MSCS Board member announces resignation in heated board meet