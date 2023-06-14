Partly cloudy with more waves of storms late week into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm this afternoon or evening. Many areas will stay dry. Any storms could be severe with high wind or hail, mainly along and south of I-40. Highs will range from the low to mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy a stray shower or storm possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds southwest at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Many areas will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or storms, especially early in the day. A few could be severe with high wind or hail. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lows near 70.

WEEKEND: Hot and humid with highs in the 80s to near 90 and a chance of showers or storms both days. The highest chance for severe storms will be late Saturday night or Sunday. The main risk is high wind or hail.

