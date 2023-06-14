Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

National Civil Rights Museum celebrates Juneteenth with free admission

National Civil Rights Museum
National Civil Rights Museum(Source: WMC)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum will open its doors for free to celebrate Juneteenth Community Day.

The museum welcomes all visitors to learn more about the origins and importance of the holiday and the stories of hard-fought freedom since its origin.

The Juneteenth Community Day will be from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will be on a first-come basis.

NCRM says members will enjoy special benefits including expressed entry, a member gift, a museum store discount, and refreshments.

This is the second year Juneteenth is observed as a federal holiday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheleah Harris
‘I just can’t be a part of it anymore’: MSCS Board member announces resignation in heated board meeting
File photo
Tennessee’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law: When is it okay to use deadly force?
Isis Pinkston
Credit Union employee accused of embezzling $17k from her grandfather
11-year-old held at gunpoint in Midtown robbery, family says
11-year-old held at gunpoint in Midtown robbery, family says
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
ESPN: Cause of death released for Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, Mississippi-native

Latest News

Several suspects attempted to burglarize liquor store in South Memphis
Several suspects attempted to burglarize liquor store in South Memphis
Several suspects attempted to burglarize liquor store in South Memphis
Several suspects attempted to burglarize liquor store in South Memphis
Volunteer Memphis Awards to celebrate those making a difference
Volunteer Memphis Awards to celebrate those making a difference
Kourtney Jones
Father arrested after 11-year-old son shoots himself, police say