Bluff City Life
MUS football star, Arkansas recruit dies at 18

Dion Stutts
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dion Stutts, a standout athlete at Memphis University School died at 18 years old, school officials confirmed Wednesday.

Stutts was a senior at MUS and a member of the 2024 recruiting class for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps says Stutts was killed in an ATV crash, which happened Tuesday night on the Stutts’ family property along Barnarce Road in Batesville, Mississippi.

MUS says counselors will be available throughout the day Wednesday in Sue Hyde Gym in support of his classmates.

Arkansas Football released the following statement on his death:

“We are heartbroken over the passing of Dion Stutts. He was a tremendous young man with a bright future ahead of him. We were as excited to add him to our program as he was to be a Razorback. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Shante and father Dino along with his entire family as they deal with this loss.”

Dion Stutts recovers a fumble during MUS's game againt Briarcrest.
Dion Stutts recovers a fumble during MUS's game againt Briarcrest.(Action News 5)

