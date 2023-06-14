MPD: 1 dead after shooting near Spottswood Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead.

Around 12:56 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place near Spottswood Avenue and Buntyn Street.

When police arrived, they discovered one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

