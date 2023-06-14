Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reaches agreement with BCBST

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST)
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST)(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST) regarding its employer-based and marketplace plans.

”We are pleased to have reached an agreement after months of advocating for the best interests our patients,” said Michael Ugwueke, president and CEO of MLH. “We look forward to continuing to provide the safest and highest quality care in the Mid-South community for all we are privileged to serve.”

Agreements on BlueCare Tennessee, TennCare Select, CoverKids and Dual Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) plans were previously reached in February 2023.

