Memphis City Council considers potential tax hike for funding community centers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Juvenile crime and your money — two heated topics discussed Tuesday before the Memphis City Council.

One idea that was floated at Tuesday’s meeting was to increase funding for things like community centers in Memphis through a property tax increase, which many believe will lower youth crime.

Police Chief CJ Davis aims to use Greenlaw Community Center in Uptown for community outreach.

She said the latest plan for Greenlaw came from conversations with the community.

“They want Memphis police to have a presence,” said Councilmember Michalyn Easter-Thomas. “But they want them to use it the way they want it to be used.”

“We just don’t want them to take away a safe space for kids,” said Greenlaw resident Jamel Turner outside of the community center. “But something has to be done about some of this crime.”

But, for Turner, that looks more like outreach to kids.

“Show kids you care about them and then they’ll care about themselves,” Turner said. “Then they won’t get involved in destructive behaviors. It just takes a little patience, money and effort.”

But how to work funding for community centers, like Greenlaw, is up in the air right now. Specifically, how to pay workers enough money to keep them all open.

Chairman Martavius Jones says that a tax-rate increase for Memphis homeowners might be one answer.

The proposed property tax hike will not be voted on until at least June 27. That’s because the council wants to hammer out some details, namely, how exactly the money will be spent.

Easter-Thomas told Action News 5 that, no matter what, it’s Memphis City Council’s duty to the children to do what they can.

“It’s on us,” Easter-Thomas said. “When we say we want stuff for kids to do, we have to find space to get that.”

