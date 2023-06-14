Memphis City Council approves $18M contract to outsource MLGW call center jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The understaffed, overworked Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) call center is showing signs of running on all six cylinders again. Utility leaders report call response times are down — way down.

So why does MLGW want to outsource the call center jobs now?

When the weather turns wicked in Memphis and Shelby County, and the lights go out, who do you call? MLGW. But the next time you dial up the utility after a bad storm, the person answering might not be in the 901.

Outsourcing jobs for the MLGW call center is an idea that does not sit well with union leader Corey Hester, vice president of IBEW 1288.

“We had a job fair that over 600 people came out for,” Hester told the Memphis City Council. “Over half came out for positions in our call center. So why are we contracting out this work when our citizens can be benefitting from these jobs?”

MLGW leaders said the call center has 86 full-time employees and 17 part-timers. The pay for full-time workers ranges from $26 to $32 an hour.

In the last six months, MLGW’s call response time dropped from 48 minutes down to one minute and 19 seconds.

MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen told city council that the utility wants to outsource call center jobs to a company called DiRad Technologies in New York.

It’s a five-year, $18 million contract.

“With contractors,” said McGowen, “the beauty of this is when the call volume is high, I can have the contractors take on some of that call volume, and as soon as the call volume goes low, I turn the contractors off and I no longer have to pay them.”

Council members had serious questions about the contract and its impact on the local workforce and MLGW customers.

“Why is this necessary when the current staff that you have right now has gotten you to where you want to be from a customer response standpoint?” asked Council Chairman Martavius Jones. “This proposal seems counter-intuitive to what the results have been.”

MLGW Vice President of Customer Experience Timothy Davis said current employees need time off, many are going into additional training and leadership programs, and this is severe weather season, a time when calls ramp up during storms.

“We have been working under optimal conditions,” said Davis, “but if I lose more than 10 people a day, we’re not going to be able to sustain it.”

After a robust discussion, the city council approved the $18 million contract unanimously.

“This is a compliment,” said Councilman Chase Carlisle, “so when we head into an emergency and thousands of people are without power and trying to make phone calls, they’re not waiting 30, 45 minutes or even an hour and a half. This is a no-brainer for me.”

MLGW also dropped the residency requirement for employees last week — they no longer have to live in Shelby County.

CEO McGowen said the utility’s board created the requirement in 2005 and did away with it because they’re having trouble hiring linemen.

Council Chairman Jones asked if that was legal. Council attorney Allan Wade said, in his opinion, it is.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.