Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man who was person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder killed, said police

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead.

Joshua Taylor was killed during the shooting near Spottswood Avenue and Buntyn Street around 12:56 p.m.

Officers responded to a “man-down” call and upon arrival, they found Taylor with gunshot wounds.

Taylor was a person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder.

However, police never charged Taylor in his case.

MPD investigates deadly shooting
MPD investigates deadly shooting(Action News 5)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father's day
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father’s Day
Sequoia Samuels' paternal grandmother speaks
Sequoia Samuels’ paternal grandmother shares how family is coping after 4-year-old’s death
A 19-year-old woman is facing federal charges for running an online drug ring in Oregon,...
19-year-old woman accused of using social media to sell drugs to kids
MPD shut down lanes on Lamar Ave.
1 critical after crash on Lamar Ave.

Latest News

Memphis International Airport expects surge in Spring Break Travelers
Outgoing traffic stopped at Memphis International Airport to resolve potential security issue
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Deputy Jereka Maclin
Off-duty deputy expected to make full recovery after being shot in Lauderdale Co.
Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell
Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell
Broken glass in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto
81 cars broken into in at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels