Man who was person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder killed, said police
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead.
Joshua Taylor was killed during the shooting near Spottswood Avenue and Buntyn Street around 12:56 p.m.
Officers responded to a “man-down” call and upon arrival, they found Taylor with gunshot wounds.
Taylor was a person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder.
However, police never charged Taylor in his case.
