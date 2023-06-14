Man who was person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder killed, said police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead.

Joshua Taylor was killed during the shooting near Spottswood Avenue and Buntyn Street around 12:56 p.m.

Officers responded to a “man-down” call and upon arrival, they found Taylor with gunshot wounds.

Taylor was a person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder.

However, police never charged Taylor in his case.

MPD investigates deadly shooting (Action News 5)

