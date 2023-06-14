Man charged after stealing vehicle, evading arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is arrested and charged after stealing a vehicle and evading arrest.

Douglas Buford is charged with theft of property, evading arrest, having no driver’s license, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Memphis Police Department received a report on Monday that a victim’s white 2020 Kia Forte was stolen.

The Bartlett Police Department noticed the stolen Kia on Wednesday at 11:45 p.m. in the area of Raleigh LaGrange Road and Hoover Drive.

With the help of Memphis Police, officers were able to have surveillance video of the vehicle as it drove around the city.

Eventually, the stolen Kia parked at the Lester Community Center at 317 Tillman Street where four men got out of the car before walking to the basketball courts.

Officers then placed all four men in custody.

Buford was identified as the front-seat passenger.

He tried to run from officers but was soon caught, according to police.

Buford was taken into custody for further investigation where he admitted to knowing the vehicle was stolen, said police.

According to police, he also admitted to driving the vehicle at one point during the day because the original driver, a 14-year-old, had been driving too recklessly and was attracting unwanted attention.

