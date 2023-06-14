Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
‘I just can’t be a part of it anymore’: MSCS Board member announces resignation in heated board meeting

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) Board member Sheleah Harris announced during Tuesday’s public board meeting that she will be stepping down from her position as vice chair.

“I’ve been on this board for three years, and I feel like I have served well, and I’ll continue to serve and continue to advocate until I leave this Earth,” said Harris before the board. “But at this point, this is my last board meeting.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved 11 qualifications for the future superintendent of the state’s largest school district.

The proposed qualifications were laid out during the board’s recent retreat:

  1. Strategic Leadership on Budget and Finance
  2. Governance and Board Leadership
  3. Community advocate
  4. Courageous decision maker
  5. Politically savvy
  6. Attract, retain, and build capacity of a strong team
  7. Ability to positively impact culture and climate
  8. Dynamic, visionary, adaptive leader
  9. Proven track record of success
  10. Effective change management
  11. Strong academic visionary

After a unanimous vote, board members then ran into a roadblock on the meeting’s next agenda item.

The confusion among some board members led to more discussion about the three existing qualifications that have been on the books since 2012.

The board voted to adjust those 11-year-old qualifications, but not before Harris announced she was done.

“I appreciate the support, my colleagues, but I’m choosing to step down from this board,” Harris said. “Like I said, I’ll continue to advocate, I’ll continue to serve, but this is the highest level of ignorance I have ever been a part of, I just can’t be a part of it anymore. Thank you.”

The board did not address Harris’ announcement.

They did vote to reopen the pool for superintendent applicants and provide the new information to the search firm.

Current finalists will remain in that pool.

