HEINZ to release 6 limited-edition sauces in Memphis

HEINZ sauces
HEINZ sauces(HEINZ)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - HEINZ will release six limited-edition sauces in Memphis and other locations.

Starting in June, one sauce will drop per month for a limited time.

HEINZ is teaming up with Rebecca Black, Kyle Craven, and William Hung for a 15-minute in-the-spotlight review of the sauces each week.

Kicking off with the “Rebecca Black Garlic Ranch,” each month, HEINZ and one of the stars will take to social media to announce which of the six sauces will be dropping in restaurants next.

The brand will debut its new exclusive sauce lineup in multiple Abner’s Famous Chicken locations:

  • 5201 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38117
  • 1350 Concourse Avenue, Suite 137, Memphis, TN 38104
  • 430 South Lamar Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655
  • 1480 W. Government Street, Brandon, MS 39042
  • 3282 N Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

Here is a list of the flavors.

  • HEINZ Yuzu Wasabi: creamy with bright citrus notes and a surprising bite.
  • HEINZ Black Garlic Ranch: a unique and intense experience, combining the mellow, deep flavor of black garlic with the smoothness of ranch.
  • HEINZ Creamy Chimichurri: a traditional combination of herbs (parsley, oregano, cilantro) in a thick dipping sauce with a slight tang and bright herby punch.
  • HEINZ Brewery Mustard: pub-style grainy mustard sauce with an ale aroma and hoppy background.
  • HEINZ Hatch Chili Ranch: a spicy smoky sauce enhanced with Southwest chilies.
  • HEINZ Harissa Aioli: a smoky roasted red pepper blend with flavorful heat and a North African/Middle Eastern flair.

