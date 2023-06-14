First Alert Forecast: stormy periods Wednesday; unsettled stormy pattern continues ahead

WEDNESDAY: With a boundary stuck nearby – periods of showers and storms will shift across the Mid-South, though not constant rain. Expect variably cloudy skies – with a relative lull in rain during the core of the day, picking up again after mid-afternoon - with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Storms could be heavy at times – even strong and gusty. Storms will have a bit of staying power after sunset with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

THURSDAY: A few morning storms could impact the Mid-South, but, as the boundary shifts back toward the south, we’ll see a relative lull in the activity across the region. Expect partly sunny skies with highs running up into the middle to upper 80s. We’ll stay quiet and turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The unsettled nature of our forecast looks to continue for a few more days across the Mid-South. The boundary will stay south of the region for Friday, though, could act as train track for scattered storms to ride along. Expect highs to run toward the upper 80s to near 90 by Friday and the upcoming weekend. We’ll have to tangle with a few of these storm complexes diving into the region during the weekend. This, like this past weekend, will not be a complete washout, but you’ll want to keep an eye to the sky as the storms could be strong and gusty if or when they affect your area. By Sunday, a few storms could become strong to severe before we transition into a slightly quieter pattern into early next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

