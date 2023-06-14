Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Father arrested after 11-year-old son shoots himself, police say

Kourtney Jones
Kourtney Jones(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father is arrested and charged after his 11-year-old son allegedly shot himself on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Kourtney Jones, 30, is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect, being a convicted felon in possession of prior violent felonies, and tampering with evidence.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault at 10:35 a.m. on Old Allen Street and Hawkins Mill Road.

Police arrived at the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Emergency Room on Poplar Avenue, where the 11-year-old’s mother informed them that her son had been hit by a stray gunshot.

The mother told police that she was at work when the shooting happened.

When police spoke with Jones, the 11-year-old’s father, he said that he placed his black handgun on top of a fish tank before falling asleep.

He told police that he woke up to the sound of a gunshot and saw his son his shot himself.

Jones then took the gun apart and threw it in the Mississippi and Wolf Rivers while his son was being treated at the hospital, according to police.

The father told officers that he made the story about his son being hit with a start bullet because he was scared.

Jones was convicted of criminally negligent homicide on Feb 10. 2010. He was also convicted of convicted felon in possession of a handgun on Aug. 22, 2019.

He is being held on a $50,600 bond and is expected to appear in court on June 15 at 9:00 a.m.

