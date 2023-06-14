DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Meet viral 4-year-old TikTok Rapper VanVan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of Father’s Day, 4-year-old TikTok rapping sensation Savannah Mcconneaughey, A.K.A. VanVan, and her dad Reggie joined Action News 5′s Arianna Poindexter on the digital desk to talk about their special father/daughter bond.

VanVan also talked about what she has planned down the pipeline, including an upcoming performance at the Essence Festival 2023.

Watch the full interview in the video player about.

