Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Meet viral 4-year-old TikTok Rapper VanVan

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of Father’s Day, 4-year-old TikTok rapping sensation Savannah Mcconneaughey, A.K.A. VanVan, and her dad Reggie joined Action News 5′s Arianna Poindexter on the digital desk to talk about their special father/daughter bond.

VanVan also talked about what she has planned down the pipeline, including an upcoming performance at the Essence Festival 2023.

Watch the full interview in the video player about.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheleah Harris
‘I just can’t be a part of it anymore’: MSCS Board member announces resignation in heated board meeting
File photo
Tennessee’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law: When is it okay to use deadly force?
Isis Pinkston
Credit Union employee accused of embezzling $17k from her grandfather
11-year-old held at gunpoint in Midtown robbery, family says
11-year-old held at gunpoint in Midtown robbery, family says
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
ESPN: Cause of death released for Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, Mississippi-native

Latest News

Volunteer Memphis Awards to celebrate those making a difference
Volunteer Memphis Awards to celebrate those making a difference
Volunteer Memphis Awards to celebrate those making a difference
Kourtney Jones
Father arrested after 11-year-old son shoots himself, police say
5 men wanted after shooting on Jackson Ave
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 5 men wanted after shooting, car theft on Jackson Ave