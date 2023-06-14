Covington woman arrested after attacking pregnant victim, police say

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police have arrested a woman suspected of attacking a pregnant woman, which forced her into premature labor.

On June 9, officers responded to a call regarding an altercation that left one victim injured at a nearby hospital.

Upon police arrival, the officers discovered that the victim was a pregnant woman forced into premature labor by a physical altercation.

During the investigation, detectives interviewed Qwantisha Frazier, 34, who was identified as the suspect involved in the altercation. She admitted to fighting with the pregnant victim.

Frazier was taken into custody and transported to the Tipton County jail where she was charged with aggravated assault with injury.

She is free on a $10,000 bond and is slated to appear at the Tipton County General Sessions Court on 21 July 2023.

