CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 5 men wanted after shooting, car theft on Jackson Ave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for five men accused in a shooting that took place earlier this month.

The incident was caught on camera just after 9:30 p.m. on June 4 on Jackson Avenue, near N Trezevant Street.

A man told police he was on his porch when three men approached and asked for directions. Others were in the sidewalk and on a neighbor’s property.

After giving the men directions, they walked away, and a short time later the man heard a noise outside, which was three men breaking into his vehicle.

When he went outside, the men pointed guns at him and threatened him.

The victim ran inside, but they fired shots at him anyway.

He was uninjured, but his car was stolen.

The car has since been recovered, but police have identified five suspects who remain on the run.

Surveillance video captures three of them attempting to break into the car, and at least two pointing guns.

If you know who the men caught on camera may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

