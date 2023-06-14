Advertise with Us
Autopsy reveals Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo’s cause of death

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell’s manner of death has been ruled an accidental overdose, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday.

According to the report, she overdosed on fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol (alcohol).

Gangsta Boo died on New Year’s Day at the age of 43. She was discovered unresponsive in a Whitehaven home that afternoon. Despite all life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Known as ‘The Queen of Memphis,’ Gangsta Boo paved the way for female rappers worldwide.

READ MORE — Gangsta Boo, ‘Queen of Memphis,’ leaves lasting legacy

She was the first female member of the Oscar-winning rap group, Three 6 Mafia, and is credited for making the way for Chastity “La Chat” Daniels to become the second female in the group.

