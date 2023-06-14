Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Activists sue MSCS Board after being banned from board meetings

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five activists are suing the Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) Board after they were banned from all board meetings and district buildings in early May.

The suit, filed Tuesday, alleges the school board, along with MSCS’ Chief of Security Carolyn Jackson, violated the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights by preventing them from attending past and future public meetings.

According to the suit, Tikeila Rucker, Rachael Spriggs, Damon Curry-Morris, Amber Sherman and Lajuana Abraham were barred from all meetings on May 9, but weren’t informed of this decision until they sought entrance to the May 12 board meeting and were told that they could not attend.

Memphis police outside the meeting told the five that an “Authorization of Agency” was issued against them for their disruptive behavior at the previous meeting, consequently banning them from future MSCS meetings and any property owned or operated by the district.

When asked how long this ban would last, they were told “forever.”

This comes amid the months-long search process for the next leader of Tennessee’s largest school district.

Spriggs previously worked with the district as a consultant during this search process and has been a critic of it, along with Rucker, a former MSCS teacher, and the other three plaintiffs.

The five education advocates are seeking nominal damages, a declaration that the ban violated their First Amendment rights, and an injunction allowing them to attend public board meetings and to set foot on school grounds.

On Friday, Tennessee Representative Justin J. Pearson (D-Memphis) came to Memphis to stand with the “School Board Five” in their fight to rescind the bans.

