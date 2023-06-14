Advertise with Us
$6.5 million of cocaine removed during traffic stop

Arkansas State Police seized over 140 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lonoke.(Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LONOKE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two suspects are behind bars after Arkansas police seized over 140 pounds of an illegal drug.

On Monday, June 12, around 8:20 p.m., Arkansas State Police made a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Lonoke to a truck hauling a track hoe.

When ASP stopped the truck, they found it transporting 146 pounds of cocaine.

Officials say the street value is estimated to be over $6.5 million.

ASP took the suspects into custody and charged accordingly.

