What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the 30th Anniversary Juneteenth Freedom Luncheon on June 15 at Holiday Inn University of Memphis Grand Ballroom at 11:30 a.m.

This year’s guest speaker Dr. Ray Winbush also joined in on the conversation.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

