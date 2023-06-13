Tennessee congressman announces over $1M in grants for expanding rural health care, supporting biomedical engineering research

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9) announced over $1 million in grants are to be awarded to Methodist Le Bonheur and the University of Memphis combined that will expand rural health care in the Mid-South and support biomedical engineering research for paramedics.

Methodist Le Bonheur Community Outreach will receive a grant of $1,018,872 for the Delta State Rural Development Network Grant Program and the University of Memphis will receive a grant of $413,756 for a project entitled “Transcranial Ultrasound Algorithms and Device for Rapid Stroke Determination by Paramedics” under the direction of Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering Carl Heckerhoff.

Both grants are being funded by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Congressman Cohen made the following statement:

“Methodist Le Bonheur’s work strengthening a network of health care groups is inspiring. Professor Heckerhoff’s work with sound engineering is permitting once-unheard-of discoveries. These U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grants are substantial investments in our community.”

Last month, Congressman Cohen announced that Professor Heckerhoff was awarded a prestigious National Science Foundation grant for his biomedical engineering work with ultrasound brain imaging.

