TCAP appeal window closing soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The clock’s ticking for MSCS parents to appeal their child’s TCAP scores who are at risk of being held back.

Parents whose children didn’t score high enough on the English and language arts section have until June 30 to appeal.

However - If students have to attend summer school, they cannot miss more than two days – which is why MSCS recommends you start your appeal process by Tuesday rather than later.

This follows a law passed in 2021 by state lawmakers.

Sixty percent of the state’s third graders did not meet proficiency levels the first go-round.

Students had the opportunity to retest.

Remember, MSCS is the largest school district in the state - and only 8% out of 76% passed the retest.

State leaders will make some considerations with the appeal:

Students who have a 504 plan

Students who’ve been held back before

English-learning students

Or if students had a traumatic event like a death in the family or personal illness.

Those who choose not to appeal sign their child up for summer school.

MSCS’ Summer Learning Academy begins next Tuesday.

Here is a direct link to the state’s appeal site.

