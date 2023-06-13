MPD: Vehicle thefts up by 150% in 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 90 drivers are dealing with major headaches after Memphis police say thieves stole their vehicles this past weekend.

MPD reports vehicle thefts are up by 150% this year, but they say this is not just a Bluff City problem.

One woman whose car was targeted by thieves over the weekend said it’s frustrating.

“Every time I look at it, I just want to cry,” said Joyce Hughes, whose car was targeted by thieves. ”See where they took something and run it up under there?” asked Hughes, pointing to marks left beside her busted rear passenger window.

According to Memphis police, officers spotted several suspects in a white Kia Soul prowling in the Orange Mound neighborhood trying to steal Hughes’ gray 2020 Kia Soul, a type of vehicle that is targeted by crooks.

Police said the suspects busted the rear passenger window with a screwdriver and broke down the steering wheel column.

“Oh, it was all wide open. I didn’t know somebody had put this back on there, see here? And then this right here is loose,” said Hughes, gesturing toward her steering column.

The Memphis Police Public Safety map shows at least 91 cars were reported stolen between Friday to Monday.

So far in 2023, MPD reports 7,095 stolen vehicles.

“Memphis is seeing a high number of Kias, Hyundais, and Infinities that are being stolen, which is on part of what we’re seeing nationwide,” said Theresa Carlson, Memphis Public Information Officer.

But how does Memphis compare to other major cities so far for the year?

Detroit Police Department: 4,419

Baltimore City Police Department: 2,955

St. Louis Police Department: 2,850

Atlanta Police Department: 2,056

Metro Nashville Police Department: 1,737

Memphis police said auto theft task forces are targeting hot spots to crack down on car thieves.

“They are constantly readjusting based on the data. They have been collecting and analyzing to put their precincts, where they feel they can make the greatest impact to deter auto thefts,” said Carlson.

Memphis police said drivers can buy kill switches, tracking devices, or steering wheel locks to prevent auto thefts.

MPD said they’ll announce their next wheel lock giveaway soon.

