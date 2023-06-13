Memphis City Council expected to discuss proposed tax increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council is set to meet Tuesday morning to vote on a proposed property tax rate increase.

This proposal is coming from Councilman Martavius Jones and could be a 29-cent increase.

The increase depends on how much your home is worth.

We did the math for you as an increase to your bill is possible.

For starters, the current property tax rate in Memphis is bout $2.71 per $100 in assessed value.

If approved, the increase would make that $3 per $100 in assessed value.

Here is a better idea of what you would be paying if passed.

If you own a $100,000 house, you’d pay $72 more in city property taxes.

If you own a $200,000 house, you’d pay $145 more

If you own a $300,000 house, you’d pay $216 more in city property taxes.

The increase would be set to raise about $11 million for MATA services.

In the past, there’s been a push from public transit advocates to increase access to MATA services to people across the Memphis area.

This is not the first time Councilman Jones has proposed a tax increase.

In 2021, Jones proposed the same increase to equal $3 per $100 in assessed value, but that measure failed.

