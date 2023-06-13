Advertise with Us
Man pleads guilty to trafficking drugs on Greyhound Bus

A man pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs on a Greyhound Bus.
A man pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs on a Greyhound Bus.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs on a Greyhound Bus.

Juan Covarrubias-Garcia, 34, pled guilty to possession with intent to sell 400 grams of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of cocaine, according to States Attorney Kevin G Ritz.

West Tennessee Drug Task Force Agents were working at the Greyhound bus station in Memphis on Nov. 14, 2022, when they met a bus coming in from Oklahoma City.

Garcia, a passenger on the bus, had two brown bricks wrapped in mailing tape that contained 990.8 grams of cocaine,1 kilogram of fentanyl powder, and 5,033 fentanyl pills, according to information presented in court by Attorney Ritz.

Garcia is expected back in court for his sentencing on Sept. 13.

