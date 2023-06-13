Man found dead after shooting in Westwood neighborhood
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead following a shooting in a Westwood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
At 4:03 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at a home in the 4200 block of Lawnview Street.
Upon arrival, one shooting victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say the suspect drove off in a green Chevrolet SUV.
No arrests have been made.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
