Man found dead after shooting in Westwood neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead following a shooting in a Westwood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:03 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at a home in the 4200 block of Lawnview Street.

Upon arrival, one shooting victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the suspect drove off in a green Chevrolet SUV.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

