Man charged with business burglary at ‘Agavos Cocina & Tequila’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged with business burglary at Agavos Cocina & Tequila.

Aarin Harris is arrested and charged with business burglary.

Police responded to a burglary alarm on Saturday at 3:41 a.m. at the restaurant at 2924 Walnut Grove.

Officers saw two unknown men get into a maroon four-door Nissan Maxima with temporary tags and drove away.

Suspects involved in restaurant burglary (MPD)

When the officers went into the business they noticed Harris in the business wearing a black ski mask, a black and white polka dot hoodie, black pants with multicolored shorts under, a blue Dallas Cowboys’ glove on his left hand, and an AR15 with three bullets in his left pants pocket.

A $20 bill was found at the back exit door, and it was discovered that $1,500 had been stolen from the office room register, $400 was stolen from the front register, and an unknown amount of liquor had been stolen from the bar, according to police.

Suspects' car involved in restaurant burglary (MPD)

Police took Harris into custody for further investigation and he admitted to waiting outside the building, when police arrived he ran inside to tell the other unknown suspects.

