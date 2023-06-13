Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man charged with business burglary at ‘Agavos Cocina & Tequila’

Aarin Harris
Aarin Harris(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged with business burglary at Agavos Cocina & Tequila.

Aarin Harris is arrested and charged with business burglary.

Police responded to a burglary alarm on Saturday at 3:41 a.m. at the restaurant at 2924 Walnut Grove.

Officers saw two unknown men get into a maroon four-door Nissan Maxima with temporary tags and drove away.

Suspects involved in restaurant burglary
Suspects involved in restaurant burglary(MPD)

When the officers went into the business they noticed Harris in the business wearing a black ski mask, a black and white polka dot hoodie, black pants with multicolored shorts under, a blue Dallas Cowboys’ glove on his left hand, and an AR15 with three bullets in his left pants pocket.

A $20 bill was found at the back exit door, and it was discovered that $1,500 had been stolen from the office room register, $400 was stolen from the front register, and an unknown amount of liquor had been stolen from the bar, according to police.

Suspects' car involved in restaurant burglary
Suspects' car involved in restaurant burglary(MPD)

Police took Harris into custody for further investigation and he admitted to waiting outside the building, when police arrived he ran inside to tell the other unknown suspects.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
ESPN: Cause of death released for Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, Mississippi-native
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
11-year-old held at gunpoint in Midtown robbery, family says
11-year-old held at gunpoint in Midtown robbery, family says
Four suspects wanted after shooting kills two on Valleydale Drive
MPD: 4 suspects wanted after shooting kills two on Valleydale Drive

Latest News

Jonathan Paulman
Murder suspect captured after escaping jail in county vehicle
2 suspects on run after shooting in downtown Memphis
2 suspects on run after shooting in downtown Memphis
Isis Pinkston
Credit Union employee accused of embezzling $17k from her grandfather
MSCS
TCAP appeal window closing soon