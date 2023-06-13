Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Local pastor uses LOVE in hopes of curbing youth crime

By Tarvarious Haywood
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the hopes of curbing youth crime in Memphis, Faithful Baptist Church says they’re turning to LOVE.

In partnership with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Faithful Baptist Church on Flynn Road launched its LOVE summer program initiative.

“These youth need something to do. We need to keep their minds doing something positive and constructive. We have to be a part of the solution. If you are not a part of the solution, then you are part of the issue,” Pastor Walter Womack said.

The goal, Womack, says, is to get kids out of the streets and give them something productive to do.

At the LOVE summer program, kids ages seven and up can learn social skills like conflict resolution, something Womack says he hopes kids will take those lessons into their communities.

“Maybe these young people know each other, and maybe they know somebody that’s going down the wrong road and now they can tell them to come get in this program,” said Womack.

If you are interested in signing up, call the church at 901-319-8784.

