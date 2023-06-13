Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Judge orders psychological evaluation of ‘Watermelon Man’ murder suspect

A 15-year-old is charged in the murder of a beloved Memphis street vendor affectionately known...
A 15-year-old is charged in the murder of a beloved Memphis street vendor affectionately known as ‘Red the Watermelon Man. John Materna would set up shop around Memphis and sell the fruit every morning from his truck for the past 30 years.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Demarion Tackett, the 15-year-old who is accused of killing a well-known local fruit vendor, was in court on Tuesday.

The state has filed a Notice of Transfer, but before that can happen, the judge said a psychological evaluation has to be performed on the teen.

Tackett was set to be arraigned on several charges, including the murder of John Materna.

The appointed attorney of Tackett told the judge Tuesday that the family has hired a private attorney.

No one from the family showed up in court today on either side for the minor.

Tackett is set to be in court again on July 3.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
ESPN: Cause of death released for Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, Mississippi-native
11-year-old held at gunpoint in Midtown robbery, family says
11-year-old held at gunpoint in Midtown robbery, family says
File photo
Tennessee’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law: When is it okay to use deadly force?
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Aderrien Murry, 11
CNN: Mississippi officer who shot 11-year-old suspended without pay
Man found dead after shooting in Westwood neighborhood
Spencer's Forecast
Memphis City Council
Memphis city council members not in agreeance on property tax increase