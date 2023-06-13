Judge orders psychological evaluation of ‘Watermelon Man’ murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Demarion Tackett, the 15-year-old who is accused of killing a well-known local fruit vendor, was in court on Tuesday.

The state has filed a Notice of Transfer, but before that can happen, the judge said a psychological evaluation has to be performed on the teen.

Tackett was set to be arraigned on several charges, including the murder of John Materna.

The appointed attorney of Tackett told the judge Tuesday that the family has hired a private attorney.

No one from the family showed up in court today on either side for the minor.

Tackett is set to be in court again on July 3.

