Inside look at non-profit inspiring work with refugees and asylum seekers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With millions of refugees searching for safety and shelter, a collaboration between non-profit Airbnb.org and the International Organization (IOM) for Migration is providing resources and solutions.

Kristen Berlacher from Airbnb.org and Amy Pope from IOM joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why providing temporary housing a key part of refugee relief.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

