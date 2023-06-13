Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern yields occasional storm risks through mid-late week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Outside of a few passing showers and storms, most of your day will be quiet across the Mid-South amid cooler than average highs, thanks to more clouds pushing through the region. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s, after an early morning start in the lower 60s. Our mainly quiet weather gets shaken up a bit as storms look to erupt for Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out as lows fall back into the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: With a boundary stuck overhead – periods of showers and storms will shift across the Mid-South, though not constant rain. Expect mostly cloudy skies – with a relative lull in rain during the core of the day - with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Storms could be heavy at times – even strong and gusty. Storms will have a bit of staying power after sunset with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The unsettled nature of our forecast looks to continue for a few more days across the Mid-South. The boundary will shift back south toward the I-20 corridor, bringing our chances for rain a bit lower for Thursday and temperatures will creep back closer to normal for this time of the year. Expect highs to run toward the lower 90s by Friday and the upcoming weekend, but we’ll have to tangle with a few complexes of storms diving into the region during the weekend. This, similar to this past weekend, will not be a complete washout, but you’ll want to keep an eye to the sky as the storms could be strong and gusty if or when they affect your area.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

