Dry through the afternoon with more storms by Wednesday morning

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny through the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.  

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms by morning and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered rain and thunderstorms, especially in north MS. It will become partly cloudy by afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy and mostly dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the low 70s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows near 70.

WEEKEND: Hot and humid with highs in the 80s. It will be partly cloudy Saturday with a chance of showers or storms Sunday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

