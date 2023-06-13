Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Dog rescued after falling nearly 40 feet from tower at state park

Firefighters helped rescue a dog that fell off a tower at a state park in Connecticut.
Firefighters helped rescue a dog that fell off a tower at a state park in Connecticut.(Bantam Fire Company)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON DEPOT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Connecticut say a dog was rescued at a state park after it fell nearly 40 feet.

WFSB reports first responders were called to Mount Tom State Park on Monday for reports of an injured dog.

Authorities said the animal jumped and fell about 34 feet from a tower at the park.

According to the Bantam Fire Company, the dog was unable to move after the fall, and fire crews had to hike a long distance to find the injured animal and its owner.

Rescuers said the dog was found in stable condition, but it still needed to be carried to the bottom of the mountain.

The animal was carried in a basket down the mountain and taken to a nearby animal hospital.

Fire crews said the dog did not have any life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
ESPN: Cause of death released for Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, Mississippi-native
11-year-old held at gunpoint in Midtown robbery, family says
11-year-old held at gunpoint in Midtown robbery, family says
File photo
Tennessee’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law: When is it okay to use deadly force?
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

“My parents didn’t even pick me up from the airport:” Vietnam Veteran reflects on complicated...
“My parents didn’t even pick me up from the airport:” Vietnam Veteran reflects on complicated war homecoming
“My parents didn’t even pick me up from the airport:” Vietnam Veteran reflects on complicated war ho
Thieves used a truck to steal an ATM from a store, destroying most of the storefront in the...
Video shows thieves using truck to rip ATM from convenience store
Man found dead after shooting in Westwood neighborhood
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New...
Amazon Web Services outage causes some websites to go dark