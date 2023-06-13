DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Country Star Easton Corbin talks upcoming show in Handy Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - County Star Easton Corbin will be kicking off KIX of Beale 2023 June 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Handy Park on Beale.

Easton joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas on the digital desk to talk about what fans can expect and how his roots have molded him into the artist he is today.

The show is free.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.