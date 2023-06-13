Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Country Star Easton Corbin talks upcoming show in Handy Park

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - County Star Easton Corbin will be kicking off KIX of Beale 2023 June 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Handy Park on Beale.

Easton joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas on the digital desk to talk about what fans can expect and how his roots have molded him into the artist he is today.

The show is free.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

