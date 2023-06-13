CNN: Mississippi officer who shot 11-year-old suspended without pay

INDIANOLA, Miss. (WMC) - CNN reports that the Mississippi police officer who wrongfully shot an 11-year-old after the boy called 911 for help has been suspended without pay effective immediately, according to a member of the Indianola Board of Aldermen.

Alderman Marvin Elder told CNN that on Monday night a motion was made at the Indianola Board of Aldermen meeting to suspend Sgt. Greg Capers without pay effective immediately.

Elder said that the motion passed 4-1.

Capers mistakenly shot and seriously injured Aderrien Murry in late May while the officer was responding to a domestic disturbance call at the child’s home, according to his mother, Nakala Murry, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Capers was initially put on paid administrative leave after the shooting while it was investigated.

The Indianola Police Department told CNN they would not comment on the case.

Responding to Capers’ suspension without pay, his attorney Michael Carr told CNN they are still deciding whether to appeal.

“We were not made aware of the meeting or given the opportunity to speak or give our side,” Carr told CNN. “Let me be clear; the decision to change Officer Capers’ status from leave with pay to leave without pay is no reflection on the merit of the alleged criminal charges against him.”

On May 30, the family’s attorney, Carlos Moore, held a press conference at the Cochran Firm in Grenada, Mississippi, and announced a lawsuit against the City of Indianola, the Indianola police chief, and Officer Capers.

