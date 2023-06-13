Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

2-year-old dies after being trapped in crib, sheriff’s office says

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a...
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a toddler who was found not breathing at a home in the Village of Iola.(Pexels)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old in Wisconsin died Monday after becoming trapped between the slats of a crib, according to authorities.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a toddler who was found not breathing at a home in the Village of Iola.

Investigators found the toddler had gotten caught between the crib slats and the corner of the crib.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Senator Michael McLendon ((R-DeSoto)
Miss. State Senator arrested for DUI in Alabama
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
ESPN: Cause of death released for Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, Mississippi-native
11-year-old held at gunpoint in Midtown robbery, family says
11-year-old held at gunpoint in Midtown robbery, family says
File photo
Tennessee’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law: When is it okay to use deadly force?
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Walt Nauta, left, takes a phone from Former President Donald Trump during the LIV Golf Pro-Am...
Walt Nauta is the latest Trump loyalist to face potential jail time after working for him
FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 25, 2023. (AP...
School officials: Teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student in Virginia has resigned
MPD: Vehicle thefts up by 150% in 2023
MPD: Vehicle thefts up by 150% in 2023
MPD speaks on stolen vehicles, car break-ins
FILE - Author Cormac McCarthy attends the premiere of "The Road" in New York on Nov. 16, 2009.
Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men,’ dies at 89