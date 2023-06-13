Advertise with Us
2 suspects on run after shooting in downtown Memphis

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police is searching for two suspects in connection to a shooting in Downtown Memphis.

Officers responded to the shooting on 752 North Dunlap Street at 8:41 p.m.

A victim arrived at Regional One Hospital by a private vehicle and is in critical condition.

Police say two armed men ran away from the scene.

One suspect wore a black ski mask and the other wore all black, said police.

