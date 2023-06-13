11-year-old held at gunpoint in Midtown robbery, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thursday, after a Memphis band packed up from playing for the first time in over 20 years at Railgarten, a family’s fun night out turned into a nightmare.

The family, who did not want to be identified, said their 11-year-old son along with a family friend was held at gunpoint as thieves tried to carjack a ride in Midtown.

“I just call them Earth’s scum, sitting, waiting for a victim, and the thing that makes me most mad is that the victim was not only a 48-year-old woman but also an 11-year-old boy,” said the boy’s dad.

Nearby surveillance video shows two people walking to a car just after 10:30 p.m., when suddenly, another car quickly pulls up and three suspects jump out.

The suspects, believed to be teenagers, robbed the driver of her wallet, cell phone, along with keys to a 2011 Toyota minivan.

“[The driver] wasn’t about to get out of the car and they were, you know, using slurs saying get out of the car and she held onto him and with her other hand, she was honking the horn and screaming as loud as she could,” said the 11-year-old’s dad.

The suspects jumped back into a small silver sedan and bailed with everything but the car.

Memphis police said both victims were uninjured. But the 11-year-old’s father said his son is traumatized and more needs to be done.

“We just want to see justice done, you know, we want to see the criminals taken off the street and put where they need to be. We want to see the penalties push through and we don’t want them out doing it to someone else,” said the dad.

The suspects are described to be in their early teens, driving a silver sedan.

If anyone knows anything about this robbery, they’re encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

