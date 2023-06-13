1 man killed during shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was killed during a shooting in Hickory Hill on Tuesday morning.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting at the Landings Apartments on Upland Court off of Winchester Road and Riverdale Road around 1:30 am.

Officers are investigating the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

We are working to gather more details about this shooting.

