Your First Alert to an unsettled pattern to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stalled front just to our south will periods of clouds and scattered showers in the mix through the middle of the week. That will be followed by a warm, humid, and mainly dry pattern ahead of the weekend. Then another system moves in over the weekend bringing more rain and a few thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers mainly after midnight along with a light East wind and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers early in the day along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, a light Southwest wind, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures near 90, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.