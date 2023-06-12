Advertise with Us
TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in McNairy County

TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mcnairy County on Sunday.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MCNAIRY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mcnairy County on Sunday night.

Just before midnight, Selmer Police pulled over a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 64.

When the driver of the vehicle pulled over, he got out and ran.

Selmer Police found the man hiding in a residential area along Country Club Lane with the help of the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office.

According to reports, the man shot at a Selmer officer and injured him.

A McNairy deputy returned gunshots, hitting the man.

The man identified as, Adam Timberlake, was taken to a hospital in Corinth, Mississippi, where he later died.

The Selmer officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

TBI is working to determine the series of events that led up to the shooting.

