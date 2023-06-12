Advertise with Us
Showboats returning to Memphis for another season

By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Showboats are coming back for another season.

USFL President of Football Operations Daryl “Moose” Johnston says the USFL is here to stay, unlike so many spring football leagues that came before it.

Johnston says the league is very happy with their inclusion of Memphis. The team is in their first season in the Bluff City after moving from Tampa.

“It was a very difficult decision to move that franchise away from Tampa Bay and here to Memphis, but it was the right decision,” Johnston said.

He praised the fan experience at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and the “Yacht Club,” a group of dedicated Showboats fans.

The Showboats are 5-4 on the season, with a playoff spot still up for grabs.

