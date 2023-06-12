Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Shooting at California birthday party leaves 1 dead, 6 wounded

Police say a shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others,...
Police say a shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others, including an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, two 19-year-old women and two 20-year-old women.(Source: Bay News via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) - A shooting at a birthday party killed an 18-year-old woman and injured six others in Northern California early Sunday, police said.

The Antioch Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting just before 1 a.m., the department said in a statement.

Multiple shots were fired after some people arrived uninvited at a birthday party for a 19-year-old man at a home in the city about 45 miles (72 km) northeast of San Francisco.

Victims and a large crowd were found by officers outside the home, police said.

The 18-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital, where she died, police said.

The victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries included an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, two 19-year-old women and two 20-year-old women.

Some of the victims transported themselves to area hospitals after “a panic where attendees ... fled in multiple directions and into the neighborhood,” police said.

The Antioch police said a suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, but there were no arrests immediately reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Valleydale Drive
Man, woman killed in southeast Memphis shooting
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
The scene where the slur was spray painted on to the Cooper-Young crosswalk on Saturday morning.
Slur found spray-painted on Cooper-Young crosswalks
MPD generic
2 injured in two-vehicle crash on Shelby Drive
Damion Thomas (left), Jamonte Poindexter (middle), Travis Borner (right)
3 men charged after allegedly threatening officers with guns

Latest News

Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
Police say 7-year-old Lillie Anderson, of Dallas, was found safe.
Texas girl, 7, found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Philadelphia bridge collapse could take months to fix, officials say
People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were...
Police: 3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Maryland home stemming from dispute