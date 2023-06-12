Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Police: 3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Maryland home stemming from dispute

People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were...
People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were shot at a home on Sunday, June 11, 2023.(Source: AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press and BRIAN WITTE Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Sunday night at a house in Maryland’s capital city, police said.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson told reporters at a media briefing that the shooting stemmed from what he described as an “interpersonal dispute” and that there was no further threat to the public.

“It’s a very active and fluid investigation. We’re still trying to determine everything that occurred. We’re still piecing it together. We have a lot more work to do,” Jackson said.

He declined to elaborate on the relationship between the people involved, but said those killed ranged in age from their 20s to their 50s. He said that authorities hadn’t established a firm motive for the shooting.

“It wasn’t random,” Jackson said, noting that the victims “died outside” the home.

Numerous police cars were seen in the residential area where the shooting happened south of the city center and near the waterfront. Jackson said officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m.

The police department issued a news release saying that one of the wounded was flown to a trauma center. The police statement said that a suspect was in custody. The chief later described the person as a “person of interest” and that no charges had been filed.

The chief said that authorities have recovered a weapon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
The scene where the slur was spray painted on to the Cooper-Young crosswalk on Saturday morning.
Slur found spray-painted on Cooper-Young crosswalks
John Amos, 83, became well known in his first major TV role playing Gordy Howard the weatherman...
Actor John Amos being treated at Memphis hospital, publicist says
The scene on Valleydale Drive
Man, woman killed in southeast Memphis shooting
Neighbors voice concerns against drug dealing and prostitution in local neighborhood
Neighbors voice concerns, speak up against drug dealing and prostitution in the neighborhood

Latest News

Philadelphia bridge collapse could take months to fix, officials say
Four suspects wanted after shooting kills two on Valleydale Drive
MPD: 4 suspects wanted after shooting kills two on Valleydale Drive
Victoria Clark, left, and Justin Cooley, members of the cast of "Kimberly Akimbo," perform at...
Tony Awards telecast makes inclusive history as ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ takes top prize
Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at 12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard...
Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl allegedly abducted in Dallas