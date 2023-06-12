Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Over 7,000 MLGW customers without power

MLGW facing employee shortage
MLGW facing employee shortage(Source: WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy storms swept across the mid-south Sunday night, knocking out power for thousands of MLGW customers.

Monday morning, 7,772 customers are still without power, according to the MLGW outage map.

Customers can report outages on their MLGW “My Account” or call 901-544-6500 to report outages.

We have reached out to MLGW for an update on restoration efforts.

We’ll update you as we learn more.

