Over 7,000 MLGW customers without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy storms swept across the mid-south Sunday night, knocking out power for thousands of MLGW customers.

Monday morning, 7,772 customers are still without power, according to the MLGW outage map.

Customers can report outages on their MLGW “My Account” or call 901-544-6500 to report outages.

We have reached out to MLGW for an update on restoration efforts.

We’ll update you as we learn more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.